Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Former Citizen TV anchor, TerryAnne Chebet, has officially turned 42-years-old.

The single mother of two, who is yet to get a husband despite her advanced age, hosted friends for a colorful birthday party.

Unlike in the past where she celebrated the special day with her girl’s squad led by Jacque Maribe and Lillian Muli, this time around, new faces were spotted at the party.

Shix Kapienga and Kirigo Ngarua are the only two members of her girl’s squad who attended the party.

Some unknown men believed to be her male friends were also spotted at the party.

TerrryAnne Chebet’s famous girl’s squad collapsed and most members don’t see each other eye to eye.

Here’s how the party went down.

