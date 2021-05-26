Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Kiss 100 presenter, Jalang’o, has revealed that life has not been the same ever since he was caught in a cheating scandal last year.

The scandal erupted after blogger Edgar Obare exposed how Jalas and members of his boys club chew slay queens in rented apartments.

Edgar leaked WhatsApp messages of Jalang’o and his boys discussing their escapades, putting his marriage at stake.

According to the renowned radio presenter, the scandal has denied him freedom after his Taita wife started monitoring him.

Jalas said he must ask for permission from his wife anytime he goes out with his boys.

“After the boys club scandal, I must borrow permission from my wife anytime I am going out with my boys,” he revealed yesterday while interviewing Maina Kageni on his YouTube channel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST