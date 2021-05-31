Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 31, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are now fearing that Raila Odinga’s BBI may be passed in Parliament after the court stopped it.

This is after a section of Senators and MPs began the process to have some of the recommendations in the BBI document passed by Parliament after the High Court rendered the process to amend the Constitution through BBI as unconstitutional, null and void.

Speaking yesterday, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, literally begged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to bring the BBI Bill back to Parliament.

Cherargei insisted that if there are any reforms needed, the document should be taken back to the people.

He noted that the court ruling on BBI said that anything touching on constitutional reforms, must start with the people.

“I have seen headlines that they want to bring BBI into Parliament, let them not bring BBI back to Parliament.”

“Parliament has been captured by the state and the few of us who have withstood the tide of BBI has already been overrun by the state capture that is happening in parliament,” Cherargei claims.

Cherargei is one of the senators who have been against the BBI since its inception.

The Kenyan DAILY POST