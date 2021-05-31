Monday, May 31, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has rejected any attempt by the government to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) through Parliament.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his close advisors led by Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, wants a caucus of MPs formed to push for the implementation of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 through Parliament.

But speaking on Sunday, Raila through his spokesman, Dennis Onyango, said BBI cannot be passed by Parliament “but through the voice of the people expressed in a referendum”.

“I am not part of the caucus. I have told its promoters that Kenyans should be allowed to make the ultimate decision through the referendum,” Raila said.

Among the MPs selected to relook at the BBI process in Parliament are Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Johnson Sakaja, James Orengo, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, Nambale Member of Parliament Hon. Sakwa Bunyasi, Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), and Narok Woman Representative Hon. Soipan Tuya.

