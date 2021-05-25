Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Embarambamba has defended himself after he was crucified on social media, following a viral clip that showed him dancing on top of a lady in a nightclub.

The viral clip cast doubt on his status as a born-again Christian and a gospel artist.

But in his defense, the controversial singer has urged Kenyans not to judge him harshly.

“Wakenya wamenihukumu, Wakenya wamenitusi, mafans wangu wamekasirika wanasema mimi ni shetani sijaokoka (Kenyans have judged me, they have abused me, my fans are annoyed and they now say I am not born again),” he said.

According to him, the context of the dance moves mirrors the content of the song.

The energetic singer said the song he was performing was condemning the immorality that people have been doing and forgetting their God.

The singer further said there’s no problem performing in a club since Jesus also dined with sinners.

“Jesus came into this world for the sake of sinners…when Jesus was in this world, He sat with the sinners.

“The reason was that the sinners would be born again and know God,” he said.

“You cannot say that Embarambamba should not attend political events or clubs because they are earthly things. God brought us into this world,’’ he added.

Here’s a video of the singer defending himself.

