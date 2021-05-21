Friday, May 21, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, is among many Kenyans who are tired of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s antics in Mt Kenya, especially the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the regional spokesman.

On Saturday, Mt Kenya bigwigs will gather at Mukuru Wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a county to enthrone Muturi as Mt Kenya East spokesman.

Mt Kenya East comprises Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

In a statement about the coronation, Waiguru said the “enthronements have little meaning politically.”

She said this would be so if there were no consultations and consensus with the leaders and the people of Mt Kenya.

“While one cannot begrudge Speaker Muturi and others of their desire for some form of enthronement, without consultations and consensus, such enthronements have little meaning politically.”

The governor was of the view that the ceremonies will not give the speaker an upper hand “because the people of Mt Kenya never had cultural kingpins and spokespersons.”

She held that it was until the colonialists came and installed the generally unpopular “paramount chiefs” that the idea of kingships came to be.

“Ultimately, Speaker Muturi and others seeking votes from Mt Kenya and elsewhere will have to go to the ground and seek votes from the only legitimate determinants of leadership, the people,” Waiguru said in a statement on Friday.

