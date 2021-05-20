Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Legendary singer, Nameless, has penned down a sweet birthday message to his departed friend Esir, who died in a grisly road accident in 2003.

If Esir was alive, he would have turned 40 years old today.

Nameless officially welcomed Esir to the 4th Floor through a heartfelt birthday message and urged the Government to honour the deceased rapper, who was nicknamed South C’s finest, by naming a street in South C after him.

Nameless proposed the street to be named Esir Lane.

According to Nameless, Esir deserved to be honoured in a special way because he inspired so many people with his music.

“20th May 1981… Happy birthday, Esir!! Welcome to the 4th floor!

“Esir would have been turning 40 today fam!!!…with all the guys he inspired with his works I think he deserves a street in south C to be named after him…Esir Lane😊…let’s push for this to happen,” he wrote.

