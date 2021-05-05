Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Kenyan songstress, Emmy Kosgei, who is married to Nigerian preacher, Anslem Madubuko, has opened up on being bullied for being black.

In a long post on Instagram, the 40-year old chocolate-skinned beauty narrated how she was called all sorts of names because of her melanin-rich skin.

The Taunet Nelel hitmaker revealed that she is grateful to her parents and husband for affirming and helping her appreciate her dark skin as equally beautiful.

The talented singer went on to blast men who make their black queens feel inferior and encourage them to bleach by referring to them as ‘burukenges’

Read her post on Instagram below.

“#longpostalert Just loving me…. chair lady of the real black

#melanin queen of short natural hair I can’t believe I use to fear and felt bad when I was bullied because of my color ati eh uko mweusi sana kama makaa.. ati ghai weee you are too black unakaaa.. unakaaa,” she wrote on her social media pages.

I enter a room and I get this look … then I hated being nicknamed tuiya/cheptui /tisya/sudanesse/karamoja/pokot ..But my parents called me #cheptuiyenyu with so much pride for me to embrace and know that I am beautiful.

My mentor then Esther saw me for the first time and she was screaming what a beauty! She calls me # blacky she enrolled me to modeling immediately my mentor now # mrsA was blown away with this kalenjin girl..see goosebumps you are so pretty she told me….

When I got married some people never understood my look they had never seen dark,natural,short haired woman. I heard all sorts of things she was a refugee,apostle collected from I don’t know where. I was a sermon/ preaching content for many “women of God”

Now natural is the way to go. They wear short hair confidently

at least I have influenced them positively.. I’m waiting for the latest sermon. Oh but my husband he loves my tone and my look to bits, he calls me #myNubianqueen.

I love myself, I love my tone I love all those names

If you like call me black. I represent my sudanesse,melanin,African to the core I am passionate on teaching young girls and women # selflove

# selfvalue #confidence not to be vulnerable and pushovers # DontBleach

# saynotobullying # notoStigmatization # blackdontcrack

@40 niko hapa.

Tell your daughters/wives/sisters they are beautifully and wonderfully made!

Any man that makes a woman feel lesser and encourages her to bleach to be yellow ni burkenge ! and psengeng sorry.

Ni hayo tu kwa sasa .. sijui kama polume iko sawa tuelekeze wapi speaker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST