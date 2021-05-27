Thursday, 27 May 2021 – A middle-aged man identified as Edward has touched the hearts of many people after he went to the marketplace to say thank you to his mother after graduating from the University.

The young man kneeled to thank his mother for the sacrifices that she made to educate him despite their humble background.

His mother runs a kibanda and through the small business, she managed to take him through the University.

Edward’s mother shed tears of joy and prayed for him to progress in life after attaining his degree.

