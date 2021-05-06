Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Renowned Citizen TV sports anchor, Mike Okinyi, has paid tribute to his late son who passed away in 2016.

The eloquent sports journalist shared a throwback photo with his deceased son and said that he would have turned 10 years old if he was still alive.

“Early TBT. Happy birthday Mr. T. You would have been 10 today. Wow! Continue resting in power champ,” the moving message posted on his Twitter page yesterday reads.

Mike’s son passed away 5 years ago aged four years old due to complications from sickle-cell anemia.

May his son’s soul continue resting in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST