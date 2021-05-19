Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – A disabled man has touched the hearts of Netizens after he was spotted crawling to the pulpit in the company of his wife when their newborn baby was being dedicated.

While some men don’t even care to attend such important events, the disabled man sacrificed himself despite being physically challenged by crawling to the pulpit to witness his child being dedicated to God.

This emotional video should be a lesson to men out there.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST