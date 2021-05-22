Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto appears emboldened by his remarkable victories in the just concluded by-elections in Juja and Rurii Ward.

This is after he hit the ground running days after his victory over President Uhuru Kenyatta with his first stop being the Coast.

Ruto has also rolled out a popularization drive to market his UDA party ahead of 2022 where he has promised to bring hell on earth for Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, and anyone standing in his way to the presidency.

The DP has divided the country into six clusters which he will visit in phases to market his agenda for the country as he seeks votes to thrust him to power.

According to UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, the victories in the by-elections have given the party fresh impetus to roll out aspirants for various seats in 2022 which will give Ruto a head start in next year’s election.

Ruto’s new 2022 strategy spells doom for Uhuru and Raila, who are hell-bent on spoiling the party for him.

