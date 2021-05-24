Monday, May 24, 2021 – Controversial Kisii gospel singer Christopher Musioma, popularly known as Embarambamba, has been the talk of the town ever since he came into the limelight.

The energetic singer is famous for rolling in the mud like a toddler when shooting his music videos and jumping on trees like a monkey.

Over the weekend, the father of 5 had a show in a club where he was spotted pulling dangerous stunts with a fan.

Although Embarambamba has always insisted that he is mentally okay, the video has left Netizens with more questions than answers.

This man will soon cause death in the name of entertainment.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST