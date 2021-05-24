Monday, 24 May 2021 – Controversial Kisii gospel singer Christopher Mosioma alias Embarambamba, stunned his fans over the weekend after he pulled crazy stunts with a female fan in a nightclub.
In the video which has gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions, the singer is seen performing one of his songs before inviting a middle-aged lady to the stage.
He then pulls hilarious and dramatic moves that he is best known for.
Here’s the video.
