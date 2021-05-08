Saturday, May 8, 20210 – Controversial Kisii gospel singer, Embarambamba, is smiling to the bank even as some Kenyans continue doubting his mental status.

Embarambamba shot to fame a few months ago after his crazy music videos went viral and currently, he is one of the most discussed celebrities in Kenya.

The father of 5 has taken to social media and flaunted his new car, thanking God for the blessings.

It’s just a simple car to move him from point A to B but it means a lot to him.

Check out the photo that he posted flaunting his new car.

