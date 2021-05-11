Monday, May 11, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has once again praised Senators for passing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

During the Tuesday voting, 52 senators voted yes for the bill while 12 opposed with 1 senator abstaining.

The Senate followed in the footsteps of the National Assembly with 235 MPs supporting the bill and 83 opposing it while only 2 MPs abstained.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, is expected to correct the errors in the report and then forward it to President Kenyatta in preparation for the referendum.

Commenting on her Twitter page, Waiguru, who is the BBI coordinator in the Mt Kenya region, expressed her confidence in the Senate during the second reading as she celebrated the 80% support on BBI by senators.

“Senate vote on BBI bill round one – 52 Yes, 12 No, 1 abstention. An amazing 80%!

“As the Senate votes in the second round we are expecting that it shall be mutatis mutandis – same as the first round only with necessary (positive) adjustments,” Waiguru wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST