Saturday, May 29, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged over how President Uhuru Kenyatta disappointed Luo community leaders on Friday when they visited him at State House, Nairobi.

The leaders led by ODM supremo, Raila Odinga were invited to the state house to discuss the upcoming Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu and Uhuru’s five-day tour of the Nyanza region.

However, the visit turned into disappointment to many Luo leaders after Uhuru failed to address the 2022 presidential race debate.

According to sources, Luo leaders expected that the President would speak about 2022, where some have been anticipating that he will endorse Raila’s fifth stab at the seat, which was not the case.

Instead, Uhuru dwelled on the motive behind his union with the former Prime Minister, saying that their cooperation is for the sake of the nation and not the two of them as some have been claiming.

The two leaders have been working together since their truce in March 2018, which has also brought their allies, who were the worst of enemies before, together.

And though their union has been seen as a possible 2022 strategy, the president on Friday said that it intends to better the lives of Kenyans, including making the provision of basic needs and jobs a reality.

