Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Last year, Tea Master, Edgar Obare, exposed how Kiss 100 presenter and comedian Jalang’o and members of his ‘boys club’ were chewing slay queens in turns in rented apartments in the city.

Edgar posted irrefutable evidence showing that the members of the infamous boys club were cheating on their wives led by Jalang’o, who happens to be their chairman.

Sam Elly, one of the members of the boys club, was divorced by his wife after the scandal.

Sam Elly moved in with his side-chick identified as Florence after his wife left him, following the shameful scandal.

Sam is said to be a very notorious womanizer.

His skirt-chasing behaviours are well-known in Lang’ata.

See Edgar’s screenshots revealing how the scandal cost Sam Elly his marriage.

