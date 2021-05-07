Friday, May 7, 2021 – The Murang’a Level Five Hospital mortuary is in the custody of eight bodies that have been retrieved from rivers and bushes in the past two weeks.

According to Muranga’a County Health Executive, Joseph Mbai, one of the bodies had no head and hands, making it hard to be identified

“These cases have become rampant, by now we have eight unclaimed bodies lying at the morgue, we continue appealing to locals whose dear ones are missing to visit the morgue to look for their bodies,” Mbai said.

Criminals dump the bodies in rivers around Murang’a, hoping that they will be swept away to be devoured by crocodiles in the Masinga dam.

The bodies are mainly dumped during the rainy season.

Murang’a County Commander Donatha Kiplagat said they are concerned over the rising cases of bodies being dumped in Murang’a rivers.

“We will eventually seal this criminal loophole, ” he promised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST