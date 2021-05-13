Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has scoffed at those attacking Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, for supporting the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) bill yet he was a Tanga Tanga adherent.

Kimani was castigated by Tanga Tanga supporters last week after he voted yes for BBI.

However, speaking on Thursday, Duale, who is also a Tanga Tanga member, said Kimani Ngunjiri did the right thing since he was instructed on what to do by Deputy President William Ruto who met all Tanga Tanga lawmakers, a day before the voting of the bill in the National Assembly.

During the meeting, Duale revealed all MPs allied to Ruto were told to vote depending on how their constituencies will be affected by the document.

‘We did not tell people to vote in a certain way. We told our people to look at their regional interests.

“It was never a contest. There was no time we said we were going to vote No,” Duale said.

