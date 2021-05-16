Sunday, May 16, 2021 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, is among senior government officials who were humiliated by Thursday’s High Court ruling that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill as unconstitutional.

Over the weekend, Munya and Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya, met at a bar in Nairobi and expressed their frustration after the BBI reggae was stopped.

According to former State House blogger Dennis Itumbi, an inebriated Munya told his colleagues that “Ruto cannot take the presidential seat as long as I am alive. Hawezi nikiwa hai,”

Kimunya, who is also the Kipipiri MP, on his part, told the group that Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, is the most useless governor in Kenya for allowing United Democratic Alliance(UDA) to take the Rurii Ward by-election slated for 18 May 2021.

The two vowed to take their campaigns to Rurii ward to campaign for Jubilee Party candidate on Monday despite the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) closing the campaigns today.

