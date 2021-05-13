Driver

Qualifications

Age older than 25years younger than 50 years.

Ability to drive long hours and travel regularly

Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations

No recent moving or driving violations

Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)

A valid certificate of good conduct

ART stamp older than 5 years

5 years progressive experience driving a traile (MUST HAVE)

How to Apply

Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via admin.kenya@cjsmartcargo.com before 22nd May 2021. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.