Driver
Qualifications
- Age older than 25years younger than 50 years.
- Ability to drive long hours and travel regularly
- Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations
- No recent moving or driving violations
- Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)
- A valid certificate of good conduct
- ART stamp older than 5 years
- 5 years progressive experience driving a traile (MUST HAVE)
How to Apply
Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via admin.kenya@cjsmartcargo.com before 22nd May 2021. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.
