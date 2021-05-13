Driver

Qualifications

  • Age older than 25years younger than 50 years.
  • Ability to drive long hours and travel regularly
  • Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations
  • No recent moving or driving violations
  • Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)
  • A valid certificate of good conduct
  • ART stamp older than 5 years
  • 5 years progressive experience driving a traile (MUST HAVE)

How to Apply

Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via admin.kenya@cjsmartcargo.com before 22nd May 2021Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.

For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply