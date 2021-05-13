Friday, May 13, 2021 – Renowned activist, Boniface Mwangi, led a group of more than 200 people to protest against the Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Dozens of people have been killed in Gaza after Israel launched airstrikes, prompting Boniface Mwangi to lead protests in the Kenyan capital.

The demos started after Eid prayers at a mosque in South C.

Police were deployed to deal with the protestors and when the law enforcers arrived on the streets to quell the protests, they targeted Boniface Mwangi, who was on the frontline during the peaceful demos.

This video shows how the vocal activist dodged the cops and survived an arrest that would have seen him spend a long weekend in the cell.

“Tomorrow is a holiday, I would have spent Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in a police cell,” he commented on the video.

