Tuesday, 25 May 2021 – There was drama in a local police station after a Luo man started causing trouble after he was arrested for petty crimes.

The fearless man almost brought business at the police station to a standstill after he removed his shirt and started lecturing police officers like toddlers while demanding to talk to Raila Odinga.

He was speaking fluent English, an indication that he is well educated.

Cops watched from a distance as the said man-caused drama.

It’s not clear whether the man is mentally disturbed.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST