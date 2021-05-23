Sunday, May 23, 2021 – A bizarre incident was witnessed in Mlolongo along Mombasa Road after police raided an illicit brewing den in the area.

In a video shared online, armed police officers, who were acting on a tip-off from the public, are seen storming the den where hundreds of jerry cans that contained the illicit brew were recovered.

The cops, who were in the company of the area residents, recovered women underwears inside the jerry cans.

Some of the residents linked the bizarre incident to witchcraft.

They alleged that the owner of the illicit brewing den was using witchcraft to boost his business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST