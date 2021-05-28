Friday, May 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta ignored Deputy President William Ruto’s call for a cessation of hostilities.

The two leaders shared a table for the first time since February at the National Prayer Breakfast held at Parliament Buildings.

Speaking at the event, Ruto said it was time for the country’s political leadership to unite and pursue critical national issues together, including the bid to amend the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

However, when it was his time to speak, Uhuru ignored Ruto’s calls for truce in a clear pointer to irreconcilable differences between the two former friends turned foes.

In a five-minute speech, Uhuru delved into other matters, including asking Parliament to speedily approve the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Bill.

The president also asked Kenyans to practice positive daily teachings in their lives, making reference to moving teaching by keynote speaker Peter Waiyaki.

Waiyaki – a High Court advocate – had centred his message on the call for integrity and patriotism among leaders and Kenyans at large.

“I hope that all Kenyans who have had an opportunity to listen to Peter and the sentiments he has shared with us, let us live that way then we can change Kenya…. It’s how we live every day that matters.”

“Not what we listen to today and by tomorrow we are back to your normal,” he said.

