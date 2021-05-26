Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – There was drama in Makutano town in West Pokot County after a mother of six got married to the Holy Spirit.

Elizabeth Nalem rocked a white wedding gown and made a grand entrance to the venue of the unique wedding in the company of friends and church members.

In the wedding ceremony, the woman did not take any wedding vows.

Instead, the presiding pastor gave a sermon and prayed for her.

Interestingly, the woman is married and her husband was against the strange wedding.

The religious woman, who works for the Kapenguria Municipality, said she has served in the church for long and it’s now time she gets married to the Holy Spirit.

She had consulted her husband to allow her to do the wedding but he was against it.

Her husband, Joshua Nalem, while speaking outside the venue of the wedding, said he was shocked by the turn of events.

He wondered why his wife has decided to abandon their matrimonial home and marry the Holy Spirit.

He added that his wife had been waking up at three in the morning to pray and when he questioned her actions, she moved out of their home to a neighboring homestead.

The pastor who officiated the wedding said the world might be coming to an end and he had no option but to tore the line and do what the lady requested him to do.

Here’s a video of the unique wedding.

