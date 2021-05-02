Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Drama ensued along a busy road in Nairobi after a police officer attached to the DCI engaged his colleague from the traffic department in a fistfight.

According to reports, the traffic officer from Ngong police station was going about his duties when he noticed a Subaru vehicle Registration number KBM 149 F, which was being driven recklessly.

The cop waved down the driver to stop but he defied the orders and sped off.

He chased the driver with a police motorcycle and cornered him near Karen County Club.

The drunk driver, who is a DCI officer attached at Karen police station, came out of his car breathing fire and engaged the traffic cop in a fistfight.

The rogue DCI officer was later subdued and taken to Ngong police station where he was found to be drunk after he was subjected to a breathalyzer test.

The officer was placed in custody and is set to appear in court tomorrow.

See video of the dramatic fight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST