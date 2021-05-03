Monday, May 3, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Barrack Muluka, has said Deputy President William Ruto is a calculating politician and he is using President Uhuru Kenyatta’s past blunders to endear himself to the masses ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

When Uhuru and Ruto came to power in 2013, they came up with the Big Four Agenda that was aimed at improving the economy of the country into first class.

However, the duo’s ambitions were cut short as corrupt cartels looted everything that was aimed at funding the projects.

According to Muluka, Uhuru made the first blunder when he went for major infrastructure projects instead of empowering pockets of poor Kenyans.

Muluka said these mega structures that were constructed remain dormant and don’t help the suffering Kenyans.

The seasoned political analyst said Ruto has realized the blunder they made and that is why his ‘Bottom-up Economic Model’ is becoming famous and making him popular.

“When you come up with top-heavy infrastructural projects that have nothing to do with organising wealth around the people, they remain that way, structures.

“Without seeing the economic growth rates being felt in people’s pockets and livelihoods, the best example for that is a slave economy,” Muluka said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST