Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, not to be carried away by the passing of the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) bill in the county assemblies, the National Assembly and the Senate.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Mutua said Uhuru and Raila will be making a big mistake by thinking that Kenyans are supporting BBI because Parliament and county assemblies passed the document.

Mutua said the looming referendum is when the rubber will meet the road, adding that, in real politics, Kenyans will not support BBI but will do as DP Ruto instructs them.

In the same spirit, Mutua advised the second in command not to rely so much on his allies as many will betray him as seen recently, adding that the truth cannot be hidden, that the DP is the man to watch in the 2022 polls.

“Let me be frank on this, Ruto is popular on the ground and you cannot ignore that.

“He has some support on the ground as compared to the MPs who voted on BBI.

“But he cannot ignore the outcome of the bill in parliament.

“It is clear he cannot depend on some of his allies,” Mutua said.

The Machakos County boss further noted that DP Ruto should not ignore the passing of BBI, since it will bring a lot of change in the leadership realm of Kenya after 2022 should it pass fully and be implemented.

