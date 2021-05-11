Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has urged Kenyans to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022, saying he is the only candidate who is able to end endemic corruption in the country.

In an interview with an online TV on Monday, Khalwale, who is the DP’s point man in Western Kenya, said the second in command will bring justice, equality and also end corruption in Kenya.

He also said Ruto is the only person who can save Kenyans from the sinking economic ship.

“I have sat down with DP William Samoei Ruto, and I have realised that he is a very smart politician, who has got a good vision for this country.

“His is determined to change the current economic situation in this country,” Khalwale said

“I just pray that DP Ruto wins the 2022 presidential elections. Because he will focus much on improving the living standards of the normal Mwananchi.

“And if Ruto becomes the President he will bring justice, equality and end corruption in Kenya,” Khalwale added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST