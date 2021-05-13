Thursday, May 13, 2021 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has said Deputy President William Ruto should forget the presidency in 2022 over a blunder he made in 2018.

In an interview, Manyora, who is also a seasoned analyst in most of the local TV stations in the country, said Ruto made the blunder when he started fighting the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Manyora also said since the handshake is still intact, Raila Odinga, Wiper leader, Kalonzo Muysoka Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula will remain together to share the top seats once Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) is adopted by Kenyans in the looming referendum.

The political commentator concluded by urging Ruto not to bank on Mt Kenya and Western regions’ support since many of his allies in those regions may ditch his political vehicle for survival as they seek re-election in 2022.

