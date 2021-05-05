Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he will not fail Kenyans like his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is yet to fulfill promises he made in 2013.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Ruto, who is planning to vie for presidency in 2022, admitted that Jubilee Government is yet to fulfill the promises it made to Kenyans in 2013 and 2017 but when elected president in 2022, he will fulfill all the promises he is making.

The DP said he will not compromise on the implementation of his manifesto should he form government next year.

He also expressed confidence that his promise to change Kenya will come to pass, vowing to prove wrong his critics who have dismissed his promise to empower ordinary Kenyans through his bottom-up economic model as “big talk”.

“I will work hard to implement every aspect of what I am pledging.

“The bottom-up economy will work and must work, this I can assure Kenyans and I will be accountable to them,” the DP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST