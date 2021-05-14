Friday, May 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is among top government officials who reacted to the High Court ruling on the nullification of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

On Thursday, a five Judge bench declared the BBI referendum process unlawful, saying the initiative violated the Constitution of Kenya.

Ruto, who openly challenged the Bill from its inception, expressed gratitude to a higher power moments after the momentous ruling.

“There is GOD in heaven who loves Kenya immeasurably. May GOD’S name be praised forever,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter account immediately after the ruling.

The unanimous landmark ruling was made by judges Prof Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita, and Teresia Matheka.

They argued that BBI, a brainchild of the handshake truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, was initiated by the head of state himself, a contravention of the law.

“The BBI was the president’s initiative which is contrary to Article 257 of the constitution.

“The task force that morphed to a steering committee was an unlawful and unconstitutional outfit. It was invalid from the beginning,” the judges said.

