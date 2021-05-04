Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was missing in action when Tanzania President Samia Suluhu arrived in the country on Tuesday.

In the past, when a head of state visited the country, Ruto was among high profile leaders who would either welcome or receive the leader.

However, on Tuesday, when Suluhu visited, Ruto was conspicuously missing prompting Kenyans to speculate on his whereabouts.

In a fast response, Ruto, through his Communications Director, Emmanuel Talam, said he skipped the function because he was not invited.

“The DP has not received any invite,” Talam stated.

State House is solely responsible for the invitees and it means the DP is blaming President Uhuru Kenyatta over his absence.

Uhuru and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will host an official State Dinner in honor of Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu later tonight.

Suluhu is also expected to address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate on Wednesday.

Yesterday, house speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka gazetted a special joint sitting.

