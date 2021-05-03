Monday, May 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has in the past two days been holed in a resort in Maasai Mara Game Reserve with top economists who used to work with former President Mwai Kibaki.

The economists led by former Central Bank Governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u and Oxford-trained economist Dr. David Ndii have been having a series of meetings with the second in command and some of his close allies.

During the Sunday meeting, Ndung’u and Ndii approved Ruto’s ‘Bottom-Up Economic Model’ and the DP issued a statement about the same.

Ruto said the trickle-down model denies millions of citizens the opportunity to realise their full potential.

“This model has failed to create enough jobs, expand opportunities and bring prosperity. Instead, it has fostered a hostile environment that has made it difficult for enterprise, trade, business, creativity, and initiative to thrive,” Ruto explained.

He added that the number of excluded Kenyans is about 10 million or about half of the country’s workforce.

“A country that leaves half its people behind cannot go far,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST