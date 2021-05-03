Monday, May 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has agreed to appoint his running mate from the Mt Kenya region after meeting some leaders from the vote-rich area.

During a three-day retreat at a resort in Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Ruto agreed to some of the demands by the leaders, including appointing a running mate from the region and also improving prices of coffee, tea, and milk once he becomes President in 2022.

“We have listened to the DP and what he has in store for us as a region and unanimously resolved that he will be our presidential candidate next year,” said Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Gachagua, although they (MPs) have no capacity to lock out other candidates from selling their manifestos in the region, they will present Ruto to the people as their preferred candidate.

“Kieleweke can bring their people to the people but for us, we have settled on Ruto and will not engage any other candidate on matters 2022,” Gachagua said.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said the issue of who will be the presidential candidate was discussed and settled during the two-day meeting and members were united on Ruto’s candidature.

“The issue of who will be Mt Kenya and the Diaspora presidential candidate has been settled. We will now go full throttle to sell Ruto’s name to our people,” said Ngunjiri.

The leaders who met Ruto include MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), John Gakuya (Embakasi North), Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga county), Cicily Mbarire (Nominated) and John Kiarie (Dagoretti South).

