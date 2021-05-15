Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered another blow after four Nyanza politicians dumped him for Deputy President William Ruto.

On Friday, Ruto‘s point man in Luo Nyanza, Eliud Owalo, met former Kisumu Governor Mr. Jack Ranguma, former MP from Rongo Dalmas Otieno, Citizen Convention’s Party (CCP) party leader Ms. Grace Akumu and Ex-MP from Rangwe Martin Ogindo, who expressed interest in joining the DP‘s ‘hustler movement’

The decamping of the four will be a big blow to Raila Odinga, who is preparing himself to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The move comes a day after the High Court sitting in Nairobi declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill unconstitutional.

Raila, who was among the proponents of the referendum, had said that he will announce his presidential bid after a referendum, which was also halted during the landmark ruling.

It is now unclear whether Jakom will announce his bid since the court has stopped his BBI reggae.

