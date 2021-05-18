Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Kabi Wa Jesus has gushed over his wife Milly and advised men not to marry women based on their looks or money.

According to Kabi, friendship is a key in marriage and that’s why every moment of his life is a fun moment since his wife Milly happens to be his best friend besides being a spouse.

In the sweet Instagram post, Kabi posted a photo goofing around with his wife and professed his love for her.

“When you marry your best friend every moment is a fun moment. Don’t marry for money or looks, marry someone that makes you happy and that’s you MillyWaJesus,” he posted.

Kabi was recently subjected to online trolls after a DNA test confirmed that he is the biological father of his cousin’s daughter.

