Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Embattled Jubilee nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and other respondents not to appeal the High Court decision that rendered former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s BBI null and void.

In a statement, Omanga noted the decision by the five-judge bench, though hit Uhuru hard, would give the president ample time to focus on the Jubilee administration’s economic blueprint, the Big Four.

Besides, the ruling has freed Uhuru from Raila who was sabotaging the president because of BBI.

“The judgment on BBI by the high court is a blessing in disguise to the president.”

“He now has time to focus on the Jubilee agenda and the Big Four core mandate without distraction from Raila or his BBI nonsense.”

“Don’t appeal the decision. Don’t,” Omanga stated.

On Thursday, High Court Judges Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita, and Teresia Matheka declared the BBI process unconstitutional.

“A declaration is hereby made that the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 cannot be subjected to a referendum before the IEBC carries out a nationwide registration exercise,” part of the ruling read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST