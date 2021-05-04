Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is supposed to go on retirement in 2022, is not going home any time soon, going by the new political arrangement being crafted ahead of the upcoming presidential poll.

Senior players in the power matrix include Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

Deputy President William Ruto and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula have been isolated in the matrix due to their corrupt past and being against the ‘deep state’’.

In the new arrangement that will be announced soon, Raila Odinga will be the Presidential flagbearer and he will be deputised by Gideon Moi who is also the Baringo Senator.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be appointed Prime minister by Raila and Kalonzo, and Mudavadi will be his two deputies.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho and his Kakamega counterpart, Wycliffe Oparanya will be appointed to the Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST