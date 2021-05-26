Wednesday, April 26, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is the man of the moment currently after he defeated President Uhuru Kenyatta in the just concluded Juja by-election.

In the by-election, George Koimburi of the People Empowerment Party (PEP) trounced Jubilee Party candidate Susan Wakapee.

Koimburi‘s victory was seen as a big win for Moses Kuria in his indefatigable effort to control the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

After the Juja by-election, Kuria set his sights on the upcoming Kiambaa by-election, where he fronted PEP candidate Raymond Kuria

However, Kuria surprisingly withdrew from the race and instead supported United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna, who is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

After Kuria bolted out of the race, Jubilee bloggers started claiming that Kuria was bribed Sh50 million to withdraw from the race.

But in an interview with K24, Kuria disputed this claim saying that he had never received a penny to change his political position, citing that despite having people with billions in this country, he does not have a price.

“I have never received a single penny in my life to change my political position, there are people with billions in this country but Moses Kuria does not have a price,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST