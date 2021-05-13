Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Celebrated Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, has rewarded himself with a set of gold grillz.

The flamboyant singer shared photos and videos of his new grillz via his Instagram stories just to prove how rich he is.

According to the South African jeweller behind the masterpiece, the set of grillz are made of 18 karats white gold.

“I’d like to officially welcome my brother @diamondplatnumz to the SHOHREH Premium Grillz family,” the jeweller posted.

A single white gold tooth goes for around KSh 20,000, meaning the singer spent over KSh 500,000 on the set.

The renowned jeweller has worked with A-List celebrities across the globe.

Here are photos of Diamond’s expensive grillz.

The Kenyan DAILY POST