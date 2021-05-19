Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Detectives from the elite Special Service Unit (SSU) gunned down 5 armed gangsters who were on a robbery mission to Kakamega yesterday afternoon, following a fierce shoot-out.

According to DCI, the gangsters were flagged down at Makhokho but they defied the orders and resorted to shooting at the detectives indiscriminately.

However, the elite detectives overpowered the notorious gangsters and killed them on the spot.

Detectives had trailed the suspects along the Kakamega-Kisumu road, before they pounced on them.

The marauding five-man gang that was traveling in a silver Toyota Belta, had also planned to commit a series of other robberies in Bungoma and Mumias towns, before their mission was cut short.

Two firearms were recovered from the suspects including a mini ceska CZ75, loaded with 6 rounds of 9mm calibre.

Also recovered were a Police pocket phone, a pair of blue Police shirts, a pair of navy blue Police trousers, balaclavas, among other items.

The bodies of the suspects were moved to Kakamega County Referral hospital, pending identification.

See photos from the crime scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST