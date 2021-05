Friday, April 7, 2021 – Detectives have made a breakthrough while trying to solve the mysterious disappearance of a 48-year-old man from Murang’a.

After thorough investigations, sleuths from the homicide department discovered that the missing man was killed by members of his family and buried secretly in a pit latrine about a week ago.

3 members of his family were arrested in connection with the murder.

They reportedly killed him to inherit his properties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST