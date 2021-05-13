Thursday, May 13, 2021 – More details concerning a dramatic incident witnessed yesterday at the Utange area in Mombasa where Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru tried to evict the ex-wife of her current boyfriend, Peter Waweru, have emerged.

According to well-placed sources, Peter Waweru was also present during the ruthless eviction exercise that flopped after neighhours intervened.

Also in their company was an alleged property valuer from Britam Insurance who came to inspect the house under Peter Waweru’s instructions.

Peter, a renowned businessman from Kirinyaga, doesn’t want anything to do with his ex-wife Ziporah Njoki after he fell in love with the light-skinned Woman Rep.

Peter and his new catch, Waruguru, want to evict Njoki from the lavish home and then sell it.

According to the scared wife, Waweru intends to sell the house and render her homeless then take away their children.

Waweru and his ex-wife Njoki were living in peace before Waruguru, who is a notorious husband snatcher, decided to wreck her marriage after parting ways with her Kalenjin lawyer husband.

