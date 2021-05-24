Monday, May 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may be regretting divorcing his Deputy, William Ruto, going by what was revealed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Johnson Muthama.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Muthama, who is a former Machakos County Senator, said Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, approached UDA bigwigs to negotiate about President Uhuru Kenyatta succession in 2022.

Muthama, in response to Tuju, urged Uhuru’s men that they can’t negotiate anything unless they declare Deputy President William Ruto as the Fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

“Tuju stop political nonsense, we can’t negotiate on anything until you declare William Ruto, incoming 5th president,” Muthama wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

Impeccable sources said Tuju was approaching UDA to negotiate and field one candidate in the upcoming Kiambaa by-election slated for July 15, 2021.

Tuju fears that if Jubilee goes alone in the by-election, it will be humiliated like in Juja, where People Empowerment Party(PEP) candidate George Koimburi won the seat.

UDA, which is spearheaded by DP Ruto, is an affiliate of the Jubilee coalition.

