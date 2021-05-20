Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Detectives from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided Nyandarua County government offices on Thursday over allegations of bribery.

According to one EACC sleuth, the officers raided the offices over the loss of Sh 55 million suspected to have been embezzled by senior county officers.

The sleuths targeted Governor Francis Kimemia’s office and that of the department of finance, both based in Ol Kalou town, Nyandarua’s Headquarters.

The detectives carted away files that they believe will help with investigations into the alleged fraud.

Reports indicate that the documents seized are related to the county branding tender by a company allegedly linked to the son of a senior county official.

Other sources said Kimemia was being frustrated for doing nothing in the Just concluded Rurii by-election where the Jubilee Party candidate lost to United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate Francis Muraya.

