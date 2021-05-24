Monday, May 24, 2021 – Deceased businessman, Bashir Mohammed, was well-connected to senior Government officials in Kenya and Somali.

According to well-placed sources, the 35-year-old businessman had dealings with Senior Government officials in Somali.

His company constructed the famous Somali presidential palace known as, Villa Somali, and the Ministry of Health headquarters in Mogadishu.

In Kenya, his construction company secured a tender to construct Sh 600 million Uhuru Business Park in Kisumu that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta inspected in person on October 22 last year ahead of its opening.

Other projects that have been linked to his company include the construction of the 21-storey Huburu Towers in Westlands, West Riverside Towers amongst other luxurious residential villas and business complexes in Nairobi.

Bashir was reportedly on police radar after he was allegedly involved in the financing of terror activities.

He was abducted in Lavington shortly after leaving Miale Lounge – a popular entertainment joint in the area.

He was tortured, killed and his body dumped in a river in Kirinyaga County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST