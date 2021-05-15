Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has pleaded with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to reconsider his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the High Court dealt a blow to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In a statement on his social media pages, Kuria, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, asked Raila, who has been championing democracy and reforms, to redeem himself by disassociating himself with ‘dictators’.

“Dear Raila Odinga. You don’t belong to dictatorship.”

“You belong to democracy.”

“Come back home Baba.”

“Redeem yourself Baba.”

“You are not a robber baron Baba.”

“They are making you look bad Baba,” Kuria posted on his social media pages.

Kuria’s remarks came after a five-judge bench of the High Court declared the BBI process unconstitutional, null and void, leading to an uproar from pro-handshake supporters.

In their ruling, the judges stated the president does not have authority under the 2010 Constitution to initiate changes to the constitution and that by doing so, he contravened the law.

The court also noted the BBI steering committee gazetted by Uhuru was an unconstitutional and unlawful entity that had no legal capacity to initiate any action towards promoting constitutional changes.

The Justice Joel Ngugi-led team further said the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2020 cannot be subjected to a referendum before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducts a nationwide voter registration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST